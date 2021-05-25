Some Mainers celebrated Monday’s change in mask policy with a party.

Dock Fore in Portland held a mask-burning party Monday night to mark the end of the face-covering mandate for fully vaccinated Mainers.

About a dozen people celebrated the lifting of restrictions by adding a mask to the pile.





“Our employees have worked extra hard keeping things clean and socially distanced. You see someone come in the door and you are like, ‘Hey you have to wear a mask,’ but you don’t,” Dock Fore Owner Shaun McCarthy said.

He said his staff joked for months that they’d hold a mask burning party once the restrictions were lifted.