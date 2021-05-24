A tractor-trailer hauling Poland Spring water burst into flames early Sunday morning after it crashed on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery.

Eric Morris, 65, of Portland was hauling a load of Poland Spring bottles south on the turnpike about 4:09 a.m. when he fell asleep at the wheel and veered off the road, striking a guardrail and rolling over into the median before the truck was engulfed in flames, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Morris escaped from the tractor-trailer, and he was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss said Sunday.





The crash closed all three southbound lanes near mile marker seven and reduced northbound traffic to a single lane.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.