One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunset Road in Springvale Monday afternoon, according to the Sanford Police Department.

William Renneisen, of Springvale, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Renneisen’s vehicle had gone off the roadway and flipped onto its roof near 175 Sunset Road and he was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived, officials said.

There were no other vehicles present at the scene, and Sanford police do not believe that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.