One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunset Road in Springvale Monday afternoon, according to the Sanford Police Department.

William Renneisen, of Springvale, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Renneisen’s vehicle had gone off the roadway and flipped onto its roof near 175 Sunset Road and he was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived, officials said.

There were no other vehicles present at the scene, and Sanford police do not believe that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...