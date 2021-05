A man died after crashing his motorcycle around Boundary and Richville roads in Standish on Monday.

Kyle Kipikas, 35, of Standish, was driving a 2003 Honda CBR600 when he went off the roadway and struck a rock and trees, police said. When police arrived at the scene Monday evening, they found Kipikas’ body a short distance away from his motorcycle.

Police believe that the crash happened early Monday morning and that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.