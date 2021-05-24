Greely High School in Cumberland has been named the top Maine high school for the second year in a row, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The high school serves students in Cumberland and North Yarmouth.

The rankings are determined by the U.S. News and World Report, and assesses how well schools perform on state assessments and prepare students for college.

The report ranks schools based on how well they prepare students to perform well on reading and math proficiency tests, how well underserved students perform in school, the diversity and intensity of college curriculum preparation and overall graduation rates.

Kennebunk High School — which serves Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport — was ranked as the second best school in the state with Falmouth High School, Cape Elizabeth High School and Baxter Academy for Technology and Science in Portland rounding out the top five, according to the report.

The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, located in Virginia, was named the number one high school in the nation.