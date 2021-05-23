PORTLAND, Maine — A trail advocacy group wants to expand the Mountain Division Trail in Windham into a trail that stretches from Fryeburg to Portland.

The trail, which tracks alongside railroad tracks, currently spans about 10 miles across three separate sections. If completed, the line would eventually span 52 miles, WGME-TV reported.

“If I could ride my bike from the New Hampshire border into Portland and stay overnight if I wanted to, go out to eat and ride back the next day, I think there would be a lot of people who would like to do that also,” Mountain Division Alliance President David Kinsman said.

There are three sections completed already along the railroad. The first was built in 2003 in the Windham area. The others are in Portland and Fryeburg.

A bill that’s in a legislative committee calls for a feasibility study of a 28-mile section connecting Fryeburg and Standish. If passed, the study would be completed before the end of the year.

The alliance is planning on another smaller section that would extend from Windham to downtown Westbrook with the hopes it could also link to the existing Portland section in the future.

All nine towns along this new trail from Portland to Fryeburg have sent letters of support to the Legislature.