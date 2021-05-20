Stephen King is speaking out about his Twitter feud last year with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling where he voiced his support for transgender women.

When asked about the Twitter scuffle in an interview with The Daily Beast, King said, “Jo canceled me. She sorta blocked me and all that.”

On June 6, 2020, Rowling took to Twitter to criticize an article that used the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of the word “women.” She later published an essay in which she further outlined her opinions on transgender men and women, for which she faced criticism.





A few days later, Rowling tweeted a quote by feminist activitst and writer Andrea Dworkin in a thread that read, “‘Men often react to women’s words — speaking and writing — as if they were acts of violence; sometimes men react to women’s words with violence.’ It isn’t hateful for women speak about their own experiences, nor do they deserve shaming for doing so.”

King retweeted the quote, with Rowling responding with a tweet saying: “I’ve always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached — maybe not Annie Wilkes levels — but new heights.”

She added, “It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen.”

However, another Twitter user later asked King whether he believed trans women are women — referring back to Rowling’s initial tweet on the subject — and he responded: “Yes. Trans women are women.”

In response to his tweet, Rowling deleted her tweet praising King and then blocked his account on the platform.

King told The Daily Beast that Rowling is welcome to and has a right to her opinion, but he feels that her belief on the matter is the wrong one.

He said when he voiced his opposing opinion, she got angry about it.

“It’s like the old saying, ‘I don’t agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,’” King said.

He further said that Rowling herself has not been canceled, but maintained that they simply have differing opinions.