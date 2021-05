A missing Skowhegan woman has been found safe.

Nancy Dickson, 69, went missing about noon Monday and had been last seen about 6:40 p.m. at the Irving in Bridgton driving a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue. She was following her husband when they became separated, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Dickson, who suffers from dementia and diabetes, was found safe, Moss said Tuesday morning.

No additional information was available.