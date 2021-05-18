MADAWASKA, Maine — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting that three-quarters of Canadians must be vaccinated before the government considers easing restrictions on the Canada-U.S. border, according to The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

With Canada experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases in April, Trudeau reportedly pushed back against expectations that the border would open in the near future.

Trudeau and his government have begun internal discussions about the future of restrictions on the world’s longest border, which has been sealed to most non-essential travel since March 2020.





Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Canada’s vaccination efforts continue to lag behind U.S. numbers, with a little more than 38 percent of all Candians having received the first dose compared to about 60 percent of American adults.

In the region, these numbers are exacerbated. Nearly 50 percent of Mainers are fully inoculated. While 41 percent of Quebec’s adults have received a first dose, Maine’s other neighbors, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, lag slightly behind the national average.

Meanwhile in the U.S., Democrats and Republicans alike are pushing for the Biden administration to reopen the border. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has called for an immediate easing of border restrictions, suggesting travelers provide negative tests or proof of vaccinations before crossing.

Collins has backed opening the border since last summer, when she wrote multiple letters to then-President Donald Trump and other administration officials urging them to reconsider the border closure. Collins has maintained that the sealed border is doing undue damage to families and businesses in border communities.

Collins was not immediately available to comment Tuesday evening.