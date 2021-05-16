A man was arrested on Saturday after he caused damage to multiple boats in a Naples parking lot, police said.

Timothy J. Cotreau, 32, of Bridgton, failed to make a right turn onto Kansas Road from Route 302 and struck a motorboat that was sitting in on a trailer in the New England Water Sports parking lot, police said. The crash caused the motorboat to push into another boat which was pushed into a third boat.

The boats were described as high-end “wake-style” boats and had damage of varying degrees, police said. Preliminary costs to fix the boats are estimated at $75,000.

Witnesses reported to police that Cotreau had fled the scene of the crash on foot, and he was found 2 miles from the scene lying on the lawn of a residence, police said.

Cotreau is being charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, operating after suspension and failing to report a crash by quickest means, officials said. He was issued a July arraignment date in Bridgton District Court.