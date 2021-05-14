Three people died as a result of a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle had two adults in the front seats and two children, a boy and a girl, in the back. According to the Brunswick Police Department, the vehicle crashed into an embankment and burst into flames, and was quickly engulfed.

Multiple good Samaritans were able to pull the children from the car, but were unable to free the adults, police reported. Both adults were pronounced dead at the scene.





The girl was transported to Mid Coast Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The boy was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries that were not critical.

Police said that the occupants of the vehicle are believed to be related, and that names were not being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.