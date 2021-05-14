A man was arrested in the 1987 disappearance and slaying of Janet Brochu of Waterville, Maine State Police announced Friday.

Brochu went missing on Christmas Eve in 1987 after becoming separated from friends in Waterville. More than two months later, her body was found in the Sebasticook River in Pittsfield.

Gerald Goodale, 61, has been charged with murdering Brochu after a Somerset County grand jury indicted him on Thursday. He is currently in the Maine State Prison serving a 75-year sentence for the 1988 murder of Geraldine Finn.

Goodale was involved in the initial police investigation into Brochu’s death, but new evidence has only recently emerged that allowed detectives to send the case to a grand jury, the Maine State Police said.