WEST BATH — Police say a 2-year-old boy injured his parents as well as himself after he fired a gun Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a home on New Meadows Road in West Bath around 8 a.m. after a report of multiple injuries from gunshot wounds.

The handgun was unsecured and was fired after the boy found it on a nightstand, police said.

The boy’s mother, 22, suffered a leg injury and his 25-year-old father suffered a minor injury to the back of his head, police said. Meanwhile, the boy was struck in the face by the recoil of the weapon.

All three were taken to Mid Coast Hospital with non-fatal injuries.

A 3-week-old baby was in the room at the time of the shooting and has been given to a grandmother who lives at the home, police said. However, she was not at the home at the time the shots were fired.

The shooting remains under investigation.