United Parcel Service drivers represented by the Teamsters union are planning to picket at a distribution hub in Maine.

The 80 to 100 drivers based in Auburn are protesting about being overworked during the pandemic, said Brett Miller, president of Local 340. The goal is to get the attention of management, he said.

“They are working Christmas hours and they’ve been doing this for 14 months straight. They’re wearing down,” he said.





He said the company has opted to pay penalties authorized under the current contract to keep workers on the job for extended hours instead of hiring more delivery drivers to do the job.

He said workers’ complaints are “falling on deaf ears.” The Teamsters represent 1,200 UPS employees in Maine.