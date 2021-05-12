The Twin Bridge in Hampden will be replaced this summer.

The project will upgrade the 71-year-old bridge that carries Route 69 over the West Branch of Souadabscook Stream, and will allow for more water flow.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the new bridge will be the first in Maine to utilize new technology developed with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center.

It will use new T-shaped composite girders, which strengthen the bridge, help prevent erosion from winter salt and sand, and are lighter and easier to transport than traditional bridge building materials.

The Department of Transportation expects the bridge to be finished in November.

A temporary bridge has been built to serve as a detour route while the project is under construction.

The project will cost $1.8 million and will expand the Twin Bridge from its current length of 25 feet to 53 feet.