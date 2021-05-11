The trailer for the highly anticipated new series “Lisey’s Story,” based on Stephen King’s 2006 novel of the same name, was released Tuesday.

The miniseries, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, comes out on June 4 on Apple TV+.

Stephen King has called “Lisey’s Story” his favorite of all the books he’s written. It’s an intensely personal story about Lisey Landon (Moore), the widow of a famous author, Scott Landon (Owen), who is slowly coming to grips with the loss of her husband, and what to do with his papers and manuscripts. Over the course of the story, she uncovers repressed memories and forgotten family secrets, both earthly and supernatural in origin.





King in 2006 said “Lisey’s Story” was inspired by the fallout from his 1999 accident, in which he was severely injured after being hit by a van while out walking near his home in the Oxford County town of Lovell. While he was in the hospital, his wife, Tabitha, redesigned his writing studio, and when he came home and saw his books and belongings in boxes, he pictured what his studio would look like after his death.

King wrote all eight episodes of the miniseries, which was directly in its entirety by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain. The series was shot in late 2019 and early 2020 before filming was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it was finished in summer 2020. It was executive produced by J.J. Abrams.

The first two episodes of “Lisey’s Story” will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 4, with one episode airing weekly after.

Other upcoming Stephen King film and TV adaptations include “Chapelwaite,” a 19th century period piece based on the short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” starring Adrien Brody, which is filming right now and will premiere on Epix in 2022. A feature film reboot of “Firestarter,” starring Zac Efron and Michael Greyeyes, has also been announced.