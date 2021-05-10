The 2021 Fryeburg Fair is a go.

“Your daily dose of Fryeburg Fair. Yes, we’re on,” fair organizers said in a Monday morning Facebook post.

The fair is scheduled for Oct. 3-10.





The Fryeburg Fair typically attracts about 200,000 people each year, regularly seeing visitors from all 50 states.

Fryeburg Fair organizers have not yet posted their safety protocols.

Last year’s in-person fair was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Fryeburg Fair was founded in 1851. Crowds stream into the fairgrounds for contests, demonstrations, camping, shopping and fair food.