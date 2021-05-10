Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish a blaze at an apartment complex at 11 Center Street Ave. in Bangor on Monday evening.

Smoke was billowing out of the top of the building and could be seen as far as Broabdway and surrounding streets. Much of Center Street was filled with emergency vehicles, closed to public traffic as firefighters put out the flames.

Firefighters were still at the scene working to contain the fire at around 8 p.m. Smoke continued to come from the complex.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a Center Street Avenue building on Monday evening. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

Michael Dudley and Shannon Levesque, who live across from the building, said they heard a very loud boom around 6 p.m. They watched the fire departments fight the fire for hours, waiting in case an evacuation order was issued.

“It was mildly terrifying,” Levesque said. “I didn’t know if there was going to be an even bigger boom.”

The fire appears to have begun on the roof, with strong flames visible before they were put out by firefighters.

Flames come out of a home at around 6 p.m. at 11 Center Street Ave. in Bangor. Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Levesque

Julie Arnold Lisnet, who lives on nearby French Street, said she also heard a loud noise around that same time and compared it to an explosion. She quickly saw smoke and ash coming from the nearby building.

It is still unclear what started the fire, which drew a crowd of onlookers.

Firefighters from Orono, Brewer, Holden and Glenburn helped fight the blaze.

A dispatcher for the Bangor Fire Department declined to comment.