A small fire was extinguished Wednesday night at the University of Maine’s campus library.

The fire broke out between the first and second floors of Fogler Library in Orono about 9 p.m., prompting the building to be evacuated and temporarily closed.

No injuries were reported.





Margaret Nagle, a spokesperson for the university, said the library reopened at 10 a.m. Thursday, but some areas remained closed for cleaning and maintenance.

She wasn’t able to immediately provide a cause for the fire or information about damages. More information was expected to be released Thursday.