A Hartland man accused of robbing and brutally beating a woman during a car ride was arrested Wednesday.

Ryan Gaudet, 26, is charged with robbery, a Class A crime, aggravated assault, a Class B crime and a probation violation, a class D crime, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Gaudet is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

He is expected to make his first appearance remotely before a judge at the Penobscot Judicial Center at 1 p.m. Friday.

Ryan Gaudet, 26, of Hartland, is accused of robbing and brutally beating a woman during a car ride in Bangor on Monday. He was arrested Wednesday. Credit: Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

Police were called to Sixteenth Street in Bangor at about 2:10 a.m. Monday after a resident reported an unknown woman had come to his door screaming for help, Betters said. The woman walked off before officers arrived, but moments later a second resident called stating an injured woman was at his door.

“Officers located the woman and noted she was hunched over and

bleeding, and had significant bruising and swelling on her face,” he said. “The woman reported having been brutally attacked while riding in a vehicle with other people.”

Gaudet is on probation for a September 2019 burglary conviction in Somerset County. He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but six months suspended and two years of probation.

If convicted of the new charges, Gaudet faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the robbery charge, up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the aggravated assault charge, and up to a year in prison and fine of up to $2,000 on the probation violation.