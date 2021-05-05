The Wiscasset Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man last seen in late April.

Michael Pekich. Credit: Courtesy of Wiscasset Police Department

Michael Pekich, 44, was last seen by his family on April 22, when we left his home for the Down East region to dig worms, officials said.

Pekich is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing 180 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Pekich is driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot with a Maine lobster license plate 139-ABR. His last known location was on April 23 in Ellsworth when he withdrew money from his bank account, police said.

Anyone who has seen Pekich is asked to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 207-882-8202 or your local Communications Center.