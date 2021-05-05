An Augusta woman won the episode of “Jeopardy!” that aired Wednesday night with a total of $32,200.

Jamie Logan bet $16,000 in Final Jeopardy, which propelled her to the win out of second place. She led for much of the game but fell behind in the second round and got her opening when fellow contestant Elliott Goodman, who led her by only $600 entering the final round, made only a $978 bet on the final question.

The winning answer in Final Jeopardy was, “The title of this huge hit 1977 album was the idea of the bass player, who specified it should be spelled the British way.” (It was “Rumours,” the 1977 album by Fleetwood Mac.)

Logan, a former spokesperson for Maine Senate Republicans and intern for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, now works as a writer and consultant for the Portland-based Knight Canney Group, whose website lists her as a digital strategist with the public-relations firm.