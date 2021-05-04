Portland is preparing for another election that will be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is scheduled for a special municipal election on June 8. The election will concern the Charter Commission and school budget referendum.

City officials are promoting the use of absentee voting, as they did during the 2020 general election. Absentee ballots will become available early this month and provided to voters, officials said.





The last day to request an absentee ballot is June 4. Polls will also open at 7 a.m. on the day of the election, officials said.

Portland officials said polling locations will once again also look different than during a typical year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting booths will be spread out and election workers will have plexiglass barriers and personal protective equipment, officials said.

City officials said Portland voters are also encouraged to wear a face covering when voting.