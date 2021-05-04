A Benton man who illegally sold marijuana and cocaine from the medical marijuana dispensary he owned was sentenced Monday to 27 months in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Daniel Hall, who owned Green Thumb Organics in Waterville, pleaded guilty in January to one count each of distribution of cocaine and marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Hall, 32, no longer owns Green Thumb Organics but the dispensary continues to operate out of the same location.

In addition to prison time, U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock sentenced Hall to three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered Hall to forfeit $16,000 in cash and three guns along with ammunition seized at his home.

Hall had been detained at the Somerset County Jail since Sept. 24 when his bail was revoked after he tried to purchase marijuana but was robbed instead, according to court documents.

The investigation into Hall began in early 2020 when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration worked with a confidential source to purchase cocaine at Hall’s residence. On Jan. 29, 2020, the source, who did not have a medical marijuana card, purchased cocaine and marijuana from Hall’s dispensary.

The following month, federal agents executed search warrants at Hall’s home and business, according to court documents. They seized business records, $16,000 in cash, a video surveillance system and paraphernalia. At his residence, agents seized drugs and drug paraphernalia Hall had for his personal use, two shotguns, a handgun and ammunition.

Hall faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million on the distribution charge, up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge and up to five years in prison on the possession charge. He also could have been fined up to $250,000 on the two lesser charges.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, the recommended sentence was between 27 and 33 months. Federal prosecutors recommended a 33-month sentence while the defense sought an 18-month sentence.