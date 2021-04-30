Time for Yachtie to walk the plank.

The Falmouth school system has decided to ditch the nickname and mascot “Yachtsmen” for its high school sports teams. The Falmouth mascot had been portrayed via a costume character named Yachtie, a bearded sailor, who has not appeared at games for a couple years.

The “Yachtsmen” nickname drew criticism of gender-based bias and elitism in recent years. Recent student surveys also found that many students disliked it or were indifferent to it altogether.





The school board in Falmouth voted unanimously to put an end to the nickname Monday. It had been in use since at least 1950.

School officials hope to settle on a new mascot in time for next school year.