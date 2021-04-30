A missing Rockland man has been identified as the person found deceased in Owls Head wetlands Thursday.

Tyler Gricus, 33, was reported missing by family on April 12. Police located a body Thursday off Route 73 in Owls Head. Following an autopsy on Friday, the medical examiner’s office was able to determine that the person found was Gricus.

Gricus recently was living on a boat in the north end of Rockland Harbor.





Since he went missing, state and local law enforcement agencies have been searching both land and sea for Gricus. The Maine State Police dive team conducted a search around his boat. Maine Marine Patrol officers also conducted a search of the harbor and shoreline, which was followed up by an aerial search of the area by the U.S. Coast Guard. Police also searched along Rt. 73 between Rockland and South Thomaston based on cell phone data that indicated Gricus was in the area around the time he went missing.

A cause of death has not yet been determined as of late Friday afternoon, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.