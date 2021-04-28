A Windsor day care owner has been accused of wrapping a 19-month-old in a blanket, leaving the toddler unable to breathe.

Savannah Brann, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than 6 years old and endangering the welfare of a child, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Raegan Blagdon was found unresponsive after she had been napping at Little Beans Daycare. The child was allegedly wrapped in a blanket inappropriately, restricting her movement and making it difficult for her to breathe, according to the newspaper.

Brann reportedly told a Maine Department of Health and Human Services investigator that she found the child unresponsive, and performed CPR until Blagdon started breathing again. The child was initially transported to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, and then later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Blagdon is recovering from damage to three areas of her brain that left her unable to walk, talk or see, the child’s grandmother told the Kennebec Journal.

The day care will remain closed during the investigation.

Brann has been released on personal recognizance bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.