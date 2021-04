A mass vaccine clinic at the Portland Expo will offer walk-in vaccinations on Wednesday.

The number of vaccine doses available for walk-ins will vary based on the weekly shipments to the clinic run by Northern Light Mercy Hospital, according to Ed Gilman, a spokesperson.

That clinic is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and vaccine appointments can still be online or by calling 207-204-8551.