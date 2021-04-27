An Oregon man was arrested Monday morning after state troopers found more than 2 pounds of cocaine in his car in Turner.

Winston Mcleod, 27, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a license and asset forfeiture, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Mcleod was at B & A Variety on Auburn Road about 11:45 a.m. when a state trooper attempted to arrest him after a “large amount” of cocaine was found in Mcleod’s jacket pocket, Moss said Tuesday.





He ran away, but was captured after a brief chase, Moss said.

When troopers searched Mcleod’s car, they found 2.4 pounds of cocaine and $1,446 in suspected drug proceeds, according to Moss.

Mcleod was being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on $25,000 bail.