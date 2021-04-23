A Porter woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling methamphetamine throughout southern Oxford County.

Jill McDevitt, 30, was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The arrest comes after a four-month investigation into the illegal sale of methamphetamine in southern Oxford County, according to the agency.

After a search of McDevitt’s Chevrolet Envoy, School Street home and a storage unit in York County, drug agents seized 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $60,000 and $58,000 in suspected drug proceeds, as well as items related to the weighing, packaging and distribution of illegal drugs.

McDevit was being held on $100,000 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred.

The investigation is ongoing, and the agency said additional arrests and charges are expected.

Leela Stockley

