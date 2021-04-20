A iconic coastal seafood shack opened for the season Monday, but with a staple item missing from its menu.

Red’s Eats in Wiscasset won’t be serving lobster rolls until May 15, because the eatery has struggled to find enough fresh lobster meat, according to The Times Record.

“My family are also lobstermen and they are not harvesting much at all right now. I refuse to compromise the integrity of my lobster roll and will only use the ‘top shelf,’ perfectly cooked meat for Red’s Eats,” owner Debbie Gagnon told the coastal newspaper.

Ben Martens, the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association executive director, told the newspaper that poor weather has kept lobstermen from catching as much lobster, calling the conditions “outside the bounds of normal.”

It’s not unusual for there to be lobster supply shortages in the early spring when lobsters are still migrating up the coast with the warming waters.

But the lobster roll’s absence from the menu hasn’t deterred customers from lining up outside Red’s. Customers told The Times Record that “there’s plenty to choose from.”