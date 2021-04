A southbound tractor trailer hauling lumber went off the road near exit 48 in Portland Monday afternoon.

The driver, David Irving, 49, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for minor injuries, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

One lane remains closed and a wrecker service is en route to remove the truck, she said.

The truck was owned by Cohenno trucking company in Massachusetts.