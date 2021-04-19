An Indian Township woman died over the weekend after she fell from the Baileyville dam into the St. Croix River.

Felicia Tomah, 27, was walking with a friend across a catwalk spanning a portion of the St. Croix River at the Woodland Pulp hydro station about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Tomah’s friend looked away briefly, and when he turned around, he saw she had fallen into the water, Latti said Sunday night.

He tried and failed to reach her in the water, so he left the catwalk to summon help, but he couldn’t see Tomah when he returned, Latti said.

Rescuers searched throughout the night for Tomah and again on Sunday morning. A U.S. Border Patrol agent found her body about 10 a.m. Sunday 3.7 miles downstream from the dam, according to Latti.

No additional information was released.