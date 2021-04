A woman died and a man was seriously injured after a Saturday morning house fire in Fairfield.

The fire broke out in the Bear Mountain Road house about 3:40 a.m.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found Glenn Clausen, 60, was seriously injured from the fire. Inside the home they found Rebecca Merrifield, 56, dead.

Clausen was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The fire remains under investigation.