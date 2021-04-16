The only state that borders Maine is changing mask-wearing rules, but the rules in Maine are staying the same.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, has said that the state’s mask mandate will expire Friday, but that businesses can still require masks.

But there are no such plans in Maine, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Maine requires people to wear masks while in public settings.