Nearly 30 inmates and staff have become infected in a coronavirus outbreak at the Cumberland County Jail.

Last week, inmates and staff at the Portland jail began to show COVID-19 symptoms. A round of testing confirmed that two inmates and two jail staff were infected with the virus, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the weekend, all inmates at the jail and staff were tested for the virus, and another 24 inmates tested positive, the sheriff’s office said.

The jail is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to contain the virus’ spread.