MONTPELIER, Vermont — The state of Vermont announced Tuesday it was suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a tweet, Gov. Phil Scott said the state is suspending Tuesday’s Johnson & Johnson clinics and officials would be reaching out to people who had appointments so they can be rescheduled.

The move came after the federal government decided to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after unusual blood clots were reported in six women that occurred between six and 13 days vaccination.





Scott also announced he would be delaying his usual 11 a.m. virus briefing. The delay will allow Scott, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine to attend a regularly scheduled briefing with White House officials.

The decision by the federal government to suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson will not affect the other two vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, that are currently authorized for use in the United States.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S.