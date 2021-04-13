CONCORD, New Hampshire — New Hampshire is following federal recommendations to pause the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual blood clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

Gov. Chris Sununu, who was among about 12,000 people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, said none of the state-run vaccination sites had been scheduled to administer Johnson & Johnson shots on Tuesday.





While some regional public health networks had planned to administer them to homebound populations, the state is working with them to provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccines instead, Sununu said.

“This news will not slow down New Hampshire,” Sununu said in a statement. “While the federal government has directed a brief pause in the J&J vaccine, the state is already working with our partners to ensure that they have an alternative supply of Pfizer or Moderna to help continue their efforts today.”

Walmart locations that had planned to give Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the federal pharmacy program will be given alternative vaccines by 1 p.m., he said. Those with appointments earlier in the day can go to one of the state-managed sites, instead.

Story by Holly Ramer.