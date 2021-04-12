A Portland restaurant owner has agreed to pay back more than $200,000 to the state for uncollected and unreported sales taxes.

Susan Eklund, who owns Susan’s Fish-n-Chips, pleaded guilty last month to 12 misdemeanor counts of failing to collect, account for or pay sale taxes at her restaurant, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Eklund agreed to enter a disposition agreement with the state after she pled guilty, according to the newspaper. That requires Eklund to pay her sales and income taxes, as well as making regular payments on $205,506.87 in restitution over the next 18 months.

If Eklund is able to make consistent payments, she will get a suspended sentence of 364 days and a year of administrative release.

Elkund’s case was one of 14 that was announced by the attorney general’s office, which has continued to prosecute tax evasion cases throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...