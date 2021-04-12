A Portland restaurant owner has agreed to pay back more than $200,000 to the state for uncollected and unreported sales taxes.

Susan Eklund, who owns Susan’s Fish-n-Chips, pleaded guilty last month to 12 misdemeanor counts of failing to collect, account for or pay sale taxes at her restaurant, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Eklund agreed to enter a disposition agreement with the state after she pled guilty, according to the newspaper. That requires Eklund to pay her sales and income taxes, as well as making regular payments on $205,506.87 in restitution over the next 18 months.

If Eklund is able to make consistent payments, she will get a suspended sentence of 364 days and a year of administrative release.

Elkund’s case was one of 14 that was announced by the attorney general’s office, which has continued to prosecute tax evasion cases throughout the coronavirus pandemic.