A man has died from injuries that occurred when loading a trailer with logs in Charleston on Sunday afternoon.

He was killed just before 4 p.m. according to Fox News Channel 7.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the man had been loading logs into a trailer, when one slipped and fell, striking the cab of his tractor that he was in, Fox News Channel 7 reported.

The injury did not occur as part of a commercial logging operation, and was on private property, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the man has not been released. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full investigation.