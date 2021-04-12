JAY — A Livermore Falls man is accused of attacking another man on Friday evening before running him over.

Kirk Smith, 45, struck the man, 45, from Jay, with the ax before fleeing the scene and drove over the victim’s leg with a car, according to Jay police chief Richard Caton IV.

Smith was arrested on charges of Class B aggravated assault and Class C charges of aggravated driving to endanger and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Only the aggravated charges remain upon review of the case by the District Attorney’s Office.

Smith is being held at Franklin County Detention Center with $3,000 bail. The injured man was taken to a hospital.