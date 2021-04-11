Westbrook Fire and Police departments, along with some neighbors, rescued four people from a burning house on Spiers Street late Saturday night.

The report of the fire in the house’s basement came in shortly before midnight on Saturday, while Westbrook Fire and Rescue personnel were already maxed out with two medical calls that had come in within a minute of each other — one of which involved a person who wasn’t breathing. The fire call came in about 15 minutes later, Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said.

A firetruck was sent from the first EMS call to the fire, where firefighters — including some who were off duty and responded from home — used a ladder through a second floor window to rescue a woman who was trapped on that floor, Turcotte said.





A second person was found on the first floor and was assisted to a doorway and outside to safety. Meanwhile Westbrook officers and neighbors helped two men off a second story roof, using a neighbor’s ladder. Mutual Aid units from Portland, Gorham and South Portland were also sent to help.

As all members of the residence were accounted for, mutual aid companies from Portland and Gorham continued to fight and extinguish the basement fire that had traveled to the first floor.

Two of the people rescued from the home were transported to Maine Medical Center with smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured, the chief said.

Westbrook Fire and Rescue and the State Fire Marshal’s office were still trying to determine the cause of the fire Sunday night.

The person who was not breathing in the original ambulance call was resuscitated and transported to MMC, Turcotte said.