A Massachusetts woman died after she was ejected from the back of a motorcycle in Lyman Saturday morning, police said.

Anne Stout, 50, of Maynard, Massachusetts, was the passenger on a motorcycle being driven by Gerald Gibson, 51, of Sanford.

The motorcycle was northbound on Old Berwick Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The motorcycle had traveled onto the soft shoulder and crashed in a small ditch, police said.

Gibson was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. Neither Stout nor Gibson were wearing helmets, police said.

Old Berwick Road was shut down for about 2 1/2 hours, but is reopened, police said.