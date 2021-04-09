Construction crews on Friday finished installing the new Willard C. Orr pedestrian footbridge over the Kenduskeag Stream in downtown Bangor.

The new footbridge features five 80-foot, prefabricated steel segments that crews from Devoe Construction of Eagle Lake installed Thursday and Friday.

From left (clockwise): The final prefabricated segment of the new Willard C. Orr pedestrian footbridge over the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor was put into place on Friday; A worker walks passes under the new Willard C. Orr pedestrian footbridge that crosses over the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor on Friday; The final prefabricated segment of the new Willard C. Orr pedestrian footbridge over the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor was put into place on Friday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik

The original bridge was taken down in June 2020, after cracks and deficiencies were found in its concrete base. The bridge opened in 1980, and carries pedestrian traffic across the Kenduskeag Stream from the downtown Bangor parking garage to the Penobscot Judicial Center. The new bridge is a prefabricated steel truss bridge that is narrower than the old bridge to allow for more efficient snow removal.

It hasn’t yet opened to pedestrian traffic.