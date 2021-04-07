A Stonington man was killed on Tuesday when his pickup collided nearly head-on with another truck in Blue Hill.

Richard D. Goodwin, 53, was driving west in a maroon 2014 GMC pickup truck on Ellsworth Road about 4:45 p.m., when he drifted into the oncoming lane and into the path of a blue 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 47-year-old William S. Webb of Blue Hill, according to Lt. Timothy Cote of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The two trucks collided nearly head-on, Cote said Tuesday.





Goodwin died at the scene.

Webb was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while his passenger, 45-year-old Doris G. Webb of Blue Hill, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Cote.

The crash remains under investigation.