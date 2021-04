A missing Roxbury teen has been found in New York.

Mackenzie Zitoli, 16, was last seen about 10 p.m. Monday at a Circle K in Bethel, and she was believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old New York man, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss didn’t provide additional details early Wednesday morning about the search for Zitoli.