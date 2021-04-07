A Florida woman allegedly tried to bring two replica grenades through a checkpoint at Bangor International Airport on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old woman who was headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, had the grenades inside a checked bag about noon when they were discovered at a checkpoint, according to Daniel D. Velez, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

She surrendered the grenades, which were used as paper weights, to Bangor police officers after they questioned her, Velez said Wednesday.

She was allowed to continue onto her destination.

Replica explosives aren’t allowed in carry-on luggage or checked bags and can carry a fine from $690 to $3,460.