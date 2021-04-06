A Topsham resident was attacked by a rabid fox Sunday, the latest in a spate of fox attacks seen in the coastal town over the past two weeks.

The Times Record reported that a Mallett Drive resident got hold of the fox when it attacked and restrained it until police arrived and killed it.

The fox later tested positive for rabies, but the resident, whom police didn’t identify, wasn’t bitten during the attack, the newspaper reported.

That’s the fourth fox attack in Topsham since March 22, when a person was attacked at the Topsham Fairgrounds. Police killed that fox, but it wasn’t tested for rabies because no one was hurt. Two other attacks against dogs happened that week on Winter and Summer streets. Those foxes were not found, according to The Times Record.