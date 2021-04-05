A man allegedly robbed a Bangor convenience store on Easter Sunday, assaulted an employee and fought with three police officers before being arrested.

Joshua Ireland, 32, who has no fixed address, was charged with robbery, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. He will make his first appearance before a judge remotely Monday afternoon from the Penobscot County Jail.

Several officers responded to the Corner Store at 575 Hammond St. at about 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. Ireland allegedly took items from the store, assaulted a clerk and then fled on foot.





Ireland was quickly located walking nearby. But when an officer attempted to stop him, Ireland punched him in the face and took off running, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor police.

The officer chased him and tackled Ireland about 200 feet down the road, Betters said.

Ireland allegedly ignored the officer’s commands and refused to submit to arrest. He remained aggressive and combative, and he punched the officer again.



A second officer arrived and the struggle continued, according to Betters. With the help of a third officer, Ireland was taken into custody and to the Penobscot County Jail.

Two of the officers sustained multiple injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Betters said.

If convicted, Ireland faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the robbery charge. He also faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the assault charge. Refusing to submit to arrest is a misdemeanor crime that carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.