A former city employee who has served as manager of two Maine towns in recent years will become Bangor’s next assistant city manager.

Courtney O’Donnell will assume the role previously held by Rich Cromwell, who became assistant manager in July 2018 and now works in the city’s human resources department, the city said Monday.

O’Donnell served as administrative assistant to Bangor City Manager Cathy Conlow from 2015 to 2017 before becoming the town manager of Stockton Springs. She holds a degree in public administration from the University of Maine and a master’s in business administration from Husson University.

She became manager of Stockton Springs in Waldo County in February 2017 before taking the same job in Casco, in Cumberland County, in July 2019. She left that job in September 2020, according to the Lakes Region Weekly.